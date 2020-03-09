Mortuary attendant arrested for exhuming corpse and selling the skull to herbalist for N10,000

The police in Lagos state have arrested a 27 year old man, Seun Falana, a staff of the Trinity Cemetery Ajegunle, for allegedly exhuming a corpse from where it was buried, severing the skull and selling it to a herbalist, Olawale Shodolamu, for N10, 000.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said the duo were picked up after one Dauda Tijani of Number 23 Omowunmi Street, Orege, Ajegunle, was arrested with a polythene bag containing a human skull by a team of policemen from Area E Command, Festac while on routine stop and search patrol at Alakija Bus Stop along Lagos-Ibadan, Badagry express way.

Upon interrogation, Dauda said it was the herbalist who instructed him to pick up the skull from Falana. He led the police to the herbalist who was also arrested. When interrogated, the herbalist claimed that he bought the human skull from Falana at the sum of ten thousand naira only (10,000.00).

Shodolamu told the police that he usually grinds the human skull…