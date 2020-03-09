Photos from the funeral of couple killed in the presence of their three children in Umuahia

The remains of late Mr and Mrs Darlington Basil who were both killed by armed robbers in Umuahia, Abia State Capital on January 25 in the presence of their three children, Priscilla, Solomon and Judith, were laid to rest over the weekend in Ogo Ubam in Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state.

The couple, who operated a poultry business in the state, were in their home when the armed robbery suspects gained entrance and killed them during the attack.

Paying glowing tribute to her late father, one of the daughter’s of the couple, Priscilla Favour Uzonwa, described him as a hardworking and selfless man who faced so much hardship from childhood but always found a way to surmount them all.