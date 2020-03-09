Tech Executive launches ‘Be Fearless’ campaign, new book to challenge women

Focused on promoting gender equality, increasing female representation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers and providing support and direction for professional women, Jane Egerton-Idehen, a Tech Executive, Author and Speaker has launched ‘Be Fearless, Campaign’ a national campaign focused on highlighting the hurdles that prevent women from fulfilling their potential, and providing a guide to younger women on the complexities of navigating career and life opportunities in their fields.

Jane Egerton-Idehen decried the gender gap that still undermines the economic security of most Nigerian women by limiting their ability to work and pursue a career and urged for gender equality focused on enabling higher growth, productivity and economic stability, not only for women, but their families and ultimately the country. She stressed that Nigerian women still have just three-fourths the legal rights and opportunities of men and called for activities that…