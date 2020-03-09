Two young Nigerian girls recreate Lupita Nyong’o and Chimamanda Adichie’s outfits….did they nail it?

Two young Nigerian girls have recreated Lupita Nyong’o and Chimamanda Adichie’s outfits and many think they nailed it.
A proud Nigerian mother, Funke Mapaderun, who used her daughter and her friend to recreate the looks in celebration of the International Women’s Day, shared the photos and wrote: In honor of International Women’s Day, I am sharing my recreation of the inspirational photo of @lupitanyongo and @chimamanda_adichie and their looks made by @imadeduso_ ?
Here’s to strong women.
May we know them.
May we be them.
May we raise them.
Happy International Women’s Day!.’
The ensembles which the young girls recreated were the outifits the Kenyan-born Hollywood actress and the Nigerian writer rocked to a recent event in Lagos.
Source: Linda Ikeji