Two young Nigerian girls recreate Lupita Nyong’o and Chimamanda Adichie’s outfits….did they nail it?

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Photos: Two young Nigerian girls recreate?Lupita?Nyong

Two young Nigerian girls have recreated Lupita Nyong’o and Chimamanda Adichie’s outfits and many think they nailed it. 

 

A proud Nigerian mother, Funke Mapaderun, who used her daughter and her friend to recreate the looks in celebration of the International Women’s Day, shared the photos and wrote:  In honor of International Women’s Day, I am sharing my recreation of the inspirational photo of @lupitanyongo and @chimamanda_adichie and their looks made by @imadeduso_ ?
Here’s to strong women.
May we know them.
May we be them.
May we raise them.
Happy International Women’s Day!.’

 

The ensembles which the young girls recreated were the outifits the Kenyan-born Hollywood actress and the Nigerian writer rocked to a recent event in Lagos. 

 

See more photos below. 

 

Photos: Two young Nigerian girls recreate?Lupita?NyongPhotos: Two young Nigerian girls recreate?Lupita?NyongPhotos: Two young Nigerian girls recreate?Lupita?NyongPhotos: Two young Nigerian girls recreate?Lupita?Nyong



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR