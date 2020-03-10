Anthony Joshua towers over the Queen as they chat after the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey (Photos/Video)





British world champion, Anthony Joshua was introduced to the Queen, 90, after the Commonwealth Day Service at the Westminster Abbey in London on Monday afternoon.

Standing at 6ft 6in tall, the 30-year-old boxer who gave a reflection at the service, towered over the 5ft 4in monarch during their brief conversation.

Anthony Joshua, who looked dapper in a suit and tie was also introduced to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, who rocked a stunning emerald green ensemble by Emilia Wickstead.

