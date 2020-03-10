Bolt Rewards Top Drivers With All-Expense Paid Trip to Dubai

Bolt, the leading on-demand transportation app in Europe and Africa has rewarded it’s top drivers for the year 2019 with an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai.

This is part of its broader effort to reward drivers and incentivize them for loyalty to the platform, maintaining high ratings and delivering high quality service. Using equal opportunity performance metrics, Ayodele Samuel from Lagos and Franklin Nnolum from Abuja emerged top drivers for the year under review.

For Franklin Nnolum, keeping his eyes on the prize and delivering top notch service to his passengers has always been a priority. No stranger to Bolt rewards, Franklin is a four-time winner of the Bolt driver of the month reward and its accompanying cash incentive.

Sharing his experience as a Bolt driver, Nnolum who became a Bolt driver in 2017 said, “I started driving with Bolt just before Bolt launched its operations in Abuja. So, you can say I’m one of the pioneer drivers there. They started on a…