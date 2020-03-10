“I prayed and he was dethroned. My God is not dead” Reno Omokri reacts to rumour that Lamido Sanusi will contest in the 2023 presidential election

Reno Omokri has reacted to rumours that dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has political ambitions come 2023.

The former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan shared a photo of the banner being circulated with Sanusi’s face ahead of 2023.

In the caption, Reno recalled how those who attacked him ended up losing after he prayed for them. He then hinted that the same will be Sanusi’s fate come 2023.

He wrote: “Is Sanusi Lamido Sanusi considering running for President. Maina sued me to court. I prayed to my God. 2 weeks later, he was arrested. Sanusi paid journalists to attack me. I prayed and he was dethroned. We await his Presidential run. My God is not dead!”