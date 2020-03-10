I’m not El-Rufai’s girlfriend – NPA boss, Hadiza Usman

The Managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, has debunked rumors that she had an affair with the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and that the affair led to her appointment as NPA DG.

Usman who was the Chief of staff to Governor El-Rufai from 2015 to 2016, shut down the rumor when she appeared on TVC programme on Monday March 9th, in celebration of the International Women’s Day. Usman said allegations like thses are what some persons use to pull women down.

When asked to address rumors that she was the governor’s girlfriend, she responded