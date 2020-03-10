I’m not El-Rufai’s girlfriend – NPA boss, Hadiza Usman

The Managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, has debunked rumors that she had an affair with the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and that the affair led to her appointment as NPA DG.
Usman who was the Chief of staff to Governor El-Rufai from 2015 to 2016, shut down the rumor when she appeared on TVC programme on Monday March 9th, in celebration of the International Women’s Day. Usman said allegations like thses are what some persons use to pull women down.
When asked to address rumors that she was the governor’s girlfriend, she responded
“I am definitely not his girlfriend. The governor is my mentor and my boss. He has been very supportive of my career and the career of every other woman that has worked for him.
“As you are aware, Kaduna State is the first state in northern Nigeria that has an elected female deputy governor. So you can see he has that commitment having women in positions of authority so that rumour is…
