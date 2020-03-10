Italy suspends sporting activity at all levels until April





Italy’s Olympic Committee has suspended all sporting events including football as the COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country.

The Olympic Committee, known as CONI, made its announcement just before a football match between Italian teams Sassuolo and Brescia began. But Champions League and Europa League games will continue to take place in Italy as CONI don’t have the right to cancel international games.

The committee, which oversees all sporting events in the country, said in the statement that the suspension will last until April 3 and that it would request a government decree to impose its decision.

The announcement comes after Italy’s sports minister ordered Serie A for games to be played without fans over the weekend.

“The world of football feels immune to rules and sacrifices,” Vincenzo Spadafora said, calling the decision to play on “irresponsible.”

On Sunday, Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte issued a decree restricting the…