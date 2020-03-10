‘It’s a matter of national security’

The Lagos state Ministry of Health has released the names of two male passengers on board the Turkish Airline flight which brought the Italian patient with coronavirus into the country.

At a press briefing today Monday March 9, the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, gave the names of the male passengers yet to be reached as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq and asked Nigerians to help locate them as it is a matter of National security.

According to the Commissioner, both men are wanted because they were among the persons who had primary contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case.