‘It’s a matter of national security’

The Lagos state Ministry of Health has released the names of two male passengers on board the Turkish Airline flight which brought the Italian patient with coronavirus into the country.
At a press briefing today Monday March 9, the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, gave the names of the male passengers yet to be reached as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq and asked Nigerians to help locate them as it is a matter of National security.
According to the Commissioner, both men are wanted because they were among the persons who had primary contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case.
“Please we need to contact you and you need to be in touch with the ministry of health. We have been trying to reach you by the address you put on your forms and by the numbers but none of those numbers are working,” he said.
“It is vitally important that you reach out to us with the numbers that are generally available with the press -08023169485 or…
Source: Linda Ikeji