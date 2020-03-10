Jenna Dewan welcomes son with fiance Steve Kazee nearly two years after she split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

This is her first child with fiance Steve Kazee. She also has a 6-year-old daughter, named Everly, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, who she split from in April 2018.

The 39-year-old actress/dancer, who is engaged to actor Steve Kazee, shared the news on Tuesday, March 10, with her Instagram followers as she posted a first look at her bundle of joy from her hospital bed.

She wrote: “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Steve, 44, also took to social media to share a photo of the baby’s hand and added in the caption: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Jenna announced in September that she was expecting a child with her 44-year-old fiance. In February, Kazee proposed to Dewan…