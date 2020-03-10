Katsina State Government dismisses teacher, suspends principal over student who fell sick and died after she was flogged

The Katsina State Government has suspended the principal of Government Girls Arabic Senior Secondary School, Fago, Fatima Yakubu, over her ”negligence” which led to the death of a SS2 student, late Fatima Maikano.

Also dismissed and banned for life from premises of all its schools was the mathematics teacher, Abubakar Suleiman, who was privately engaged by the principal to teach in the school.

Recall that the late Fatima died when she alongside her classmates were flogged by the Maths teacher over their inability to submit an assignment earlier given to them.

After Fatima fell sick, she was neither provided with medical assistance at the school’s dispensary nor moved to a nearby hospital.

The state Commissioner of Education, Badamasi Lawal, while briefing newsmen on Tuesday on the outcome of an all-inclusive meeting involving the deceased’s parent, said a committee has been set up to further investigate the matter.

He added that the…