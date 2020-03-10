Landlady dies after her tenant allegedly pushed her to death over door closure in Lagos

The Lagos state police command have arrested one Lateef Saheed, for allegedly pushing his landlady, 56-year-old, Olayemi Adetola-Odekoya, to death during a face off at their place of residence on Apata Street in the Palmgrove area of Shomolu, Lagos State on February 24th.

According to reports, the residents of compound where they stayed had been attacked by armed robbers on several occasions. To curb the attacks, Olayemi called a meeting of the tenants where it was agreed that she would be in charge of locking and opening the building’s main entrance door at night and in the morning.

The times to open and shut the gate were also agreed upon at the meeting as 5:30am and 11pm respectively.

On the day of the incident, Lateef was said to be set to go to work before the agreed time and ran out of patience when efforts to get the landlady including – banging her apartment door- to open the main entrance door proved abortive.

Lateef who wanted to leave for work at 5am,…