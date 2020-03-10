Nigerian man gives his thoughts on marriage and it’s probably the most annoying thing you will read on the internet today

A man took to Facebook to give his opinion about marriage and polygamy.

Amadi Ejim wrote that men are “polygamous in nature” and that God “multiplied women on earth to suit the polygamous nature of men.”

He added that it was the Western countries that brought monogamy to Africa “in a quest to reduce the population of Africa.”

He went on to say that he has every right to take multiple wives because “biblically it is not a sin to marry more than one wife.”

He also said that he qualifies women with “pet” and “dog” that he bought with his money, adding that a dog he bought cannot bite him for playing with other dogs.

He went on to say that he can never marry any “lady that can’t live with 2nd wife”.

He further contradicted himself by stating that “adultery is a sin” but it’s only God that can punish the one that breaks such law. He added that “men are free to commit the sin of adultery until the person yields to ‘repentance’, which is possible to God through your…