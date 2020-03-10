Nigerian man poses as a homosexual to lure a gay man on Facebook then kills him when they met for the first time (video)

Two men have been arrested after they killed a homosexual man who contacted of them via Facebook.

One Kito, aka Utali Ekwensu (the devil’s cane), and his accomplice named Chidi were arrested for killing a man. After being interrogated they confessed to the crime and narrated how it happened.

Kito said the deceased, who is from Benue state but lives in Owerri, contacted him on Facebook and propositioned him for sex. He accepted and they agreed to meet around Kito’s location. The man also promised to give Kito 20,000 Naira after their sexual appointment.

However, Kito had other plans. He said he connived with his friends to steal the 20K from the deceased when he arrives, without rendering the sexual service agreed upon.

When the deceased arrived as planned, Kito asked him for the 20K but the man said he will only pay after their tryst. Kito then signalled his accomplice and he came out and forcefully tried to collect the money from the deceased.

The men said…