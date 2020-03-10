Sanusi heads to court to challenge his banishment

Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has vowed to challenge his banishment in court.?

This was made known by his lawyer, A. B Mahmoud, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA.

Speaking to newsmen today March 10th, Mahmoud said the ousted monarch was not served any arrest warrant when he was whisked out of the palace on Monday by a group of security officers.

Mahmoud said the Kano Emirate Court Law 2019 does not empower the Kano State Executive to banish Sanusi. He pointed out that the dethronement and banishment of Sanusi, a former CBN governor, is a ”violation of his human rights.”

“We have the directives of the emir through his chief of staff, Munir Sanusi to challenge the legality of dethronement and banish of the Emir. We have to receive any directives to challenge his dethronement, but we have been directed to challenge his banishment”he said

Mahmoud called on the Inspector General of Police and Director General of the…