Seven suspects arrested in Niger State for vandalizing railway track

The Niger State Police Command have arrested seven suspects in connection with the vandalization of railway track.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the arrest on Monday in a statement said that all the suspects confessed to the crime.

“On 27th February, 2020 at about 0400 hours, Police detectives attached to Katcha Division while on patrol along Badeggi Bida road intercepted one Toyota Canter with Reg. No. BNZ 143 XA loaded with 168 pieces of railway sleepers suspected to have been vandalized from railway track and five (5) suspects were arrested namely : 1. Babaya Mohammed aged 28 years ‘m’ of Hanchita village, Katcha LGA 2. Nasiru Mohammed aged 20 years ‘m’ of Jebba LGA Kwara State 3. Abdullahi Mohammed aged 20 years ‘m’ of kakani village, Dakingari LGA, Kebbi State 4. Zayanu Danmagaji aged 20 years ‘m’ of Zamfara State and 5. Yakubu Mohammed aged 20 years ‘m’ of Kakani Village Dakingari LGA, Kebbi State,” the statement reads.

“During interrogation,…