Day after his removal as Emir, Govenor Nasir El-Rufai gives Sanusi political appointment in Kaduna





Just a day after his dethronement, the Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, into the board of KADIPA, its investment promotion agency.

A statement released from the government house this evening, said the governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA.

Established in 2015, KADIPA has led the investment drive of the state and anchored implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State World Bank recognition as the Number One place for doing business in Nigeria.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State Government. “Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and…





Source: Linda Ikeji