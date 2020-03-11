FG, Lagos state government shutdown Eko Bridge for repairs

Lagos State Government and the Federal government, have announced the closure of a section of Eko Bridge to enable engineers carry out rehabilitation works on worn-out bearings noticed between Alaka and Costain portion inwards Apongbon.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, on Wednesday monring, the state government listed alternative routes for motorists. Adeyoye said it became necessary to close a section of the bridge to prevent endangering the lives of commuters using the bridge, pending commencement of repairs.