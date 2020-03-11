Four prospective corps members kidnapped in Katsina

Four prosepective corps members traveling to Zamfara state for the NYSC orientation camp, have been kidnapped around Funtua in Katsina State.

According to reports, the victims, three males and a female, and some other graduates from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic had charted a bus from Owo, Ondo State to the Zamfara state camp ground were they were posted to.

However as their bus driver passed through Funtua in Katsina state, armed men suspected to be kidnappers, barricaded the road and attacked their bus. While the driver and some other students fled, Four of the students were kidnapped and have been taken to an unknown destination.