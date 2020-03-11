Goodluck Jonathan denies receiving N300m and bulletproof cars from sacked APC politician, David Lyon





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied receiving N300m and bulletproof cars from Mr David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was sacked as the Governor-elect of Bayelsa state by the Supreme Court.

The APC Reformation Forum had asked the former President to refund the alleged N300 million and bulletproof cars, which were allegedly given to him to cater for guests during the planned inauguration of Lyon.

In a statement issued on Wednesday March 11 by the former President’s media aide Mr Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan described the allegation made by the APC Reformation Forum as “patently fictitious, malevolent, inciting and provocative”.

“The story which claimed that the alleged money and vehicles were part of logistics given to Dr Jonathan’s family to cater for their guests ahead of the botched inauguration is not only patently fictitious but malevolent, inciting and provocative. “In the first place, there was no reason for APC or anybody else to offer…





Source: Linda Ikeji