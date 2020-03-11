Governor Ganduje’s daughter, Fatima, shares video of political analysts explaining why Sanusi deserved to be dethroned by her father

Fatima Ajimobi, daughter of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, shared videos on her Instastories this evening, showing some political analysts explaing why the immediate past Emir of Kano, Snausi Lamido Sanusi, deserved to be dethroned on her father’s instructions.

The political analysts who appeared on a show on TVC, said that Sanusi at several occassions ”disrespected the person and office of Governor Ganduje”. The analysts said that it was only a matter of time for Sanusi to be dethroned as he had overtime maintained his ”tempo of attack on the governor.”

Watch the video below.