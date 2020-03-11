Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

Disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Prior to his sentencing, the once influential Hollywood producer whose actions ignited the #MeToo movement in the United States faced between 5 and 29 years in prison for last month’s convictions on first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. The charges were based on testimony in a New York courtroom by Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, who both spoke at the sentencing.

Weinstein who was acquitted of two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault which could have come with a life sentence, was found guilty of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act by forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Haley in 2006. He was also convicted of third-degree rape, for attacking aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

He was sentenced to 20 years for the attack on Haley and another three years in…