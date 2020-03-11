Lagos to experience 240-day rainfall from March 19- Commissioner for Environment, Tunji Bello says

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos state, Tunji Bello, says the 2020 rainfall prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) shows that the state will experience 240 to 270 days rainfall that is to begin on March 19th and end November 22nd.

Bello made this known at a news conference on the 2020 seasonal rainfall predictions and prevention of flooding in Lagos, held at the ministry’s conference room today Tuesday March 10th,

According to the Commissioner, the essence of the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) is to allay fears of residents of the state and prepare them ahead for the likely consequences of the rain. He said rainfall prediction for Lagos in 2020 was a near-normal one, with Ikeja expected to have about 1,526 millimeters, while Badagry 1,759 millimeters. He added that Lagos Island will have 1,714 millimeters rainfall, Ikorodu with 1,690 millimeters and Epe with 1,730 millimeters.

The commissioner said before the…