Nigerian man found dead in his apartment in Malaysia (photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Igwe Macdonald Sampson was found dead in his apartment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The body was discovered at Vista Apartment in Damansara Damai, at Sungai Buloh in Petaling District, Selangor in the late hours of Sunday, March 8.

According to a post by Hon. Prince David Mattson-Eugene, the Board chairman at National Association of Nigerian Students-NANS Tr Zone and Coordinator Nigerian Diaspora Youth Council, the deceased hailed from Orlu, Imo state.

His body has been deposited in a mortuary at Sungai Buloh for post mortem.

Mr Euggene urged anyone who knows him to contact his family.