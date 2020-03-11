Our effort got wasted – Former Head of State, Abdulsalami speaks on dethronement of Emir Sanusi

Former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar has reacted to the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
Abdulsalami who headed the committee that mediated in the dispute between Sanusi and Ganduje in 2019, stated that dethronement of Sanusi meant their effort got wasted.
In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa, the former Head of State revealed that they submitted their report to President Buhari who promised to intervene on the crisis.
Abdulsalami said;
“In my view, all the committee’s efforts are wasted. After conclusion of the assignment, we realised that there was amicable resolution to the crisis. Surprisingly, this is what happened at last,” Abubakar said.
“I can’t really say whether Buhari has a hand in the matter because I am currently not in Nigeria. But before I left the country, we submitted our report to him, and he expressed willingness to intervene in the matter in order…
Source: Linda Ikeji