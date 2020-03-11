Removal of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted negatively on Nigeria

Former Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi has stated that the removal of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano has shown Nigeria’s recklessness.
In a tweet he shared, the former Governor of Anambra State averred that the removal of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted negatively on Nigeria than on the former Emir.
Peter Obi tweeted;
”The removal of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted more negatively on #Nigeria than on the former Emir himself. His removal portrays clearly, the recklessness of our country today.
”A few weeks ago, while speaking to investors in London, their primary concern about investing in #Nigeria was the unceasing lawlessness and insecurity. The recent reckless executive action in Kano further validates their fears.
”We must be better and act better if we seriously plan to play on the global stage.”
