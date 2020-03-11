Removal of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted negatively on Nigeria

Former Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi has stated that the removal of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano has shown Nigeria’s recklessness.

In a tweet he shared, the former Governor of Anambra State averred that the removal of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted negatively on Nigeria than on the former Emir.

Peter Obi tweeted;