Sanusi was forced out of the palace because he was reluctant to leave after being dethroned

Governor Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai has revealed why Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was forced out of the palace by security operatives after being dethroned by his principal.

In an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday March 10, the Director-General of Media and Communications for Kano state government disclosed that the dethroned Emir would have been treated better if he wasn’t reluctant to leave the palace.

Salihu said;

“He was offered to be handled better, I think they wanted it to be a quiet thing. That is the standard, that is the law. A deposed emir has to leave the state. That is what has happened in the past in situations. “I don’t know what happened in the palace that caused the delay. The emir wasn’t, at the initial stage, willing to leave the palace. That was why we saw involvement of the security forces. If he had gone willingly, I don’t think we would have seen such reactions from the security personnel.”

