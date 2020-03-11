See photos of the two-bedroom apartment Sanusi will now reside in

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who was earlier banished to Loko village Nasarawa State, has been relocated to Awe town, Awe local government area of the state.

According to reports, the reason for his relocation from Loko is because the village lacks access road, any source of portable water and electricity, among others.

The former emir will now occupy a modest two-bedroom bungalow belonging to the local government chairman in Awe. The emir was escorted to his new apartment by the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage and Emir of Awe, Isa Umar II.

See more photos of the apartment below