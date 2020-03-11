Teacher sacked for impregnating SS3 student in Ekiti

A randy Economics teacher at Alarelu Comprehensive High School, Igbara Odo-Ekiti in Ekiti South Local Government Area of Ekiti state, has been sacked by the State’s government for impregnating a 17-year-old student of the school.

The Grade level 10 officer identified as Mr. Owoosi Gbenga, reportedly impregnated the SS3 student who was preparing for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission Chairman, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde confirmed the teacher’s sack and also revealed that the decision was taken after a six-member disciplinary committee carried out a thorough investigation.

Abegunde who also commended the government for promptly arresting the culprit, stated that dismissal of Owoosi will serve as a deterrent to others who might want to indulge in such heinous act.