Three Crowns partners Nigeria’s 1st weight loss reality TV Show, Season 3 kicks off

The general viewing audience across Nigeria are in for another exciting time as Three Crowns milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc kicks off partnership with ‘’ the faSttest shedder, Nigeria’s 1st weight loss reality TV show.

The weight loss reality TV show is a programme where 10 housemates known as Shedders, each weighing an average weight of 100kg are kept in a bootcamp under assisted and supervised condition through daily physical exercise, healthy eating habits, nutrition coaching sessions, mental and entertaining activities for a period of three months with the aim of helping them lose weight to keep fit.

While in the house, the shedders will have weekly Three Crowns task where their fitness and strength among others will be tested. At the end of the task, the winner or winning team will be rewarded with exciting prizes like baskets of fruits, SPA session to mention a few.

The activities will…