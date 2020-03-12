Canada suspends all existing visas except diplomatic visas as it quarantines itself amid coronavirus crisis

Canada has quarantined itself by suspending all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, and UN visas, amid the coronavirus crisis.

After WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, the Canadian Government announced a travel advisory for all air passengers travelling to and from Canada.

It was announced that from March 13, 2020, all existing visas to Canada will be suspended till May 15, 2020.

It was also announced that “visa free travel facility is kept in abeyance till April 15th 2020.”

In addition, all travellers arriving in Canada, including Canadian nationals, will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days, starting from tomorrow, March 13, 2020.