Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-isolates after wife develops flu-like symptoms after returning from the UK

Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife returned from London with ‘flu-like symptoms’

According to an official statement released on Thursday morning, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, recently returned from the United Kingdom and began displaying mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, on Wednesday night.

Mrs. Trudeau is currently self-isolating at the Prime Minister’s residence in Ottawa and is awaiting the return of her test results. The Prime Minister himself is not displaying any symptoms of the virus, but is also self-isolating and working from home ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

Mrs. Trudeau had traveled to the United Kingdom to attend the WE Day UK Charity event and concert, which was held in London last Tuesday, March 3. Famous stars at the event were Idris Elba, Jamie Oliver, Lewis Hamilton and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard among many others.

