Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s N200m library evacuated (photos)

A N200m library which belongs to former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been evacuated from the palace, days after he was dethroned by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The dethroned Emir’s principal private secretary, Mujtaba Abba who confirmed that over 40,000 books and journals catalogued at the expansive library have been evacuated in an interview with Daily Nigerian, said they were taken to a safe location within the state.

Mr Abba, who recently resigned as Falakin Kano said;

“High Highness’ greatest concern was the fate of his books, so my sister and I stayed behind to ensure that we evacuated all the books. It took us sleepless nights to accomplish the task in two days. “I made most of the transactions for the purchase of the books, and I can tell you, in conservative estimate, they’re worth over N200m.”

Abba further revealed that Sanusi took only one horse out of his equestrian treasure and left the remaining to his…