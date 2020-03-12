NBA suspends its season after player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association is suspending its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The league made the announcement on Wednesday night after the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed.

The players from both teams were already on the court at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City for warm-ups when they were called back to the locker rooms to inform them about a player who has been infected with coronavirus.

The NBA said the affected player was not in the arena and the test results were reported shortly before tip-off.

“The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the NBA said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

