No reason for travel ban for now – Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire

The Federal government says it is not in anyway contemplating the imposition of travel ban on travellers from any country over the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, stated this in Abuja today March 12th during a conference with the diplomatic community about measures being taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Ehinare who was reassuring foreign diplomats of the measures put in place by the Federal government to contain the spread of the virus, said there was no immediate reason for now to impose travel ban.

He also told the diplomats that Nigeria has not reached the point of banning large gathering.