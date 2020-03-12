Piers Morgan criticizes Trump’s travel ban on almost all European countries due to coronavirus

Piers Morgan is questioning Donald Trump’s decision to suspend all flights to the US from Europe for 30 days.

Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will bar entry from 26 European countries, except the UK and Ireland, for a month, as coronavirus cases in the US exceed 1,200 with at least 37 deaths.

Piers, who is friends with Donald Trump, didn’t agree with Trump’s decision and he took to Twitter to question it.

Piers wrote: “Why would US citizens travelling back from Europe to America be less of a coronavirus risk than European citizens? I don’t understand this travel ban by President Trump – none of it makes sense.”