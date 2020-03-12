Three Leicester City players in isolation after showing symptoms

Premier League club, Leicester City have announced that three of their players have been isolated from the rest of the squad after displaying flu-like symptoms.

According to the club statement, the players were suffering from common seasonal illness, but have taken the precautions recommended by the government against coronavirus

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning, Leicester’s manager Brendan Rodgers said: “We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs [of coronavirus]. We’ve followed procedures and [as a precaution] they have been kept away from the squad.”

A statement from the club later clarified Rodgers’ remarks. “In recent days, all three players presented with extremely mild illness and were advised by club medical staff, consistent with current government guidance, to stay home and contact the NHS 111 service.

“All three players were subsequently advised by NHS 111 that their symptoms were consistent with common…