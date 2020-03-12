Ubi Franklin’s South African baby mama responds to Nigerians who called her out for saying women’s rights is non-existent in Nigeria

Nicola Siyo has responded to Nigerians who called her out after she said women’s rights is non-existent in Nigeria.

The South African woman who shares a child with Ubi Franklin said she spent two years in Nigeria and during her stay, she observed the “sickening” lack of women’s rights. (read here).

Nigerians reacted by calling her out. Her critics stated that South African women have it worse than Nigerian women, and she was asked to focus on her country. Some said she is wrong and Nigeria is one of the countries that prioritizes women’s rights and treats women well.

Nicola has now gone on Instagram to respond.

She shared a controversial post made by a Nigerian man who stated that he likens women to dogs he bought with his money (read here). Nicola added that the man’s views proves her point about how Nigerian men treat women.

She wrote: “… Comparing a woman with an animal. I’m not surprised. Deeply ingraved misogynistic attitude lead by a patriarchy society….