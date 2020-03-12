                                   Watch Jose Mourinho?s stunned reaction after reporter tells him to ?cheer up? after Spurs shambolic 3-0 defeat to Leipzig (video)

Video footage has emerged of Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho looking stunned after a journalist surprisingly told him to “cheer up” after Tottenham Hotspurs crashed out of the Champions League .

Tottenham lost 3-0 last night after losing 1-0 in their home match to RB Liepzig, meaning Mourinho’s team are now out of the competition, but Mourinho was surprised that a journalist could send a message of solidarity and love instead of being critical or objective.



After the post match conference, as Jose Mourinho bids journalists goodbye, one says: “Cheer up, it’s going to be all right.”

Mourinho’s eyes immediately bulge out of his head in reaction. watch the video below.