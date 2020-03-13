Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the news, saying they expect a “significant number of people” will self-isolate, including first-team staff and coaches.

The statement read: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously, Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

Arteta himself added: “This is really disappointing but I took the…