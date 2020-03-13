Coco Austin reacts to critics who called her out for still breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter

Coco Austin was criticized after she shared a photo of her breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter Chanel, and she took her time to respond to some of her critics.
The glamour model, who is married to Ice-T, shared the breastfeeding photo and captioned it:
At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!
I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject .. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it’s like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it! At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food…Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in…
Source: Linda Ikeji