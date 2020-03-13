Disneyland in California closes in response to coronavirus

The Walt Disney Company said on Thursday that it would close the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure — two adjoining, but separately ticketed theme parks — will close on Saturday morning, March 14, through the end of the month. Disney’s hotels in Anaheim will remain open until Monday.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort…