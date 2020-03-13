Jordin Sparks and her husband respond amid speculations their marriage is in crisis

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah have reacted to the speculations that their marriage is in crisis following a cryptic post shared by Dana.

It all began when Dana wrote on his Instagram Stories: “You can’t force someone to stay married to you. Especially after you made them look like a fool publicly twice. God ain’t in that.”

People immediately began speculating that he’s talking about his marriage to Jordin Sparks.

The couple have now taken to their respective accounts to reveal everything is alright with their marriage.

Dana reshared a friend’s post where the friend wrote: “This was in reference to a conversation that @_danaisaiah and I had. 100% unrelated to his own marriage.”

Dana also shared a playful photo of him and Jordin and wrote: “The internet is a wild place .”

Jordin also shared a photo with Dana and their son and she wrote: “These two are my heart. We went “fimmin” before the rain today! Stay safe out there everyone!”