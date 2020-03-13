Man who charged towards President Buhari in Kebbi was excited to see him- Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports that the man who charged towards President Buhari during his visit to Kebbi state on Thursday March 12th, wanted to attack him.
Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said contrary to speculations, the man in question was excited to see President Buhari and wanted to take a picture with him.
President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.
As the President went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.
World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President. Now,…
Source: Linda Ikeji