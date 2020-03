A man had to be rushed and restrained after he charged towards President Muhammadu Buhari during the Argungu Festival in Kebbi State.

President Buhari was posing for photos with other dignitaries on Thursday, March 12, when a man lunged at the President.

However, before he reached Buhari, aides rushed him and pushed him away from the President.

The man’s motive for rushing the President has not been revealed.

