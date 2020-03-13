Nigeria cited by the WHO as a country effectively tackling Coronavirus (video)

Nigeria has been cited as a country effectively tackling coronavirus by the World Health Organization, just after the international agency declared the deadly disease as “pandemic”.

At a press conference in Geneva, Michael Ryan who heads the WHO Emergencies Programme gave credits to Nigeria over its quick response in tackling the virus after confirming its first case.

Ryan confirmed that Nigeria provided a 100-bed isolation unit within 48 hours of confirming its first coronavirus case. He however admitted that the development of isolation and clinical support is uneven in countries around the world.

Only two cases have been recorded in Nigeria since the oubreak of coronavirus, and the first patient has recovered and might be discharged soon.