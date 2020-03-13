Son of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro denies report his father has coronavirus, says his test came out ‘Negative’

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has revealed that his father actually tested negative for the coronavirus.

His son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressman told Fox News on Friday after Top Rio de Janeiro newspaper, O Dia reported that the president tested positive for coronavirus.

“The test is negative,” Eduardo told Fox News Channel in an interview.

He also took to Twitter to disclose that himself and his father tested negative for coronavirus.

‘I never told anyone (even the press) that President @jairbolsonaro’s tested positive, ever. Also because this information never came to me. The only information I have is that PR @jairbolsonaro, Min. @Gen_heleno and I tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19.’