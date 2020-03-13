There is no persecution of Christians in Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has denied claims made by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian religious leaders about the persecution of Christians in the country, especially in the northern region.

Reacting to the recent prayer protests by CAN and Catholic Bishops against an alleged campaign by state and non-state actors to eliminate Christians in northern Nigeria at the first quarterly meeting of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday March 12, the Sultan of Sokoto maintained that there is no religious persecution in the country.

He also urged religious leaders not to allow terrorists bring division across the country. Sa’ad Abubakar said;