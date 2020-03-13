Uganda restricts travel from 16 countries including UK, France, US, Germany, and Spain

The Ugandan government has taken a very drastic decision by restricting visitors from some countries with high cases of coronavirus, including China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Spain.

‘Government has decided to ask travelers from the affected countries not to come to Uganda because the high cases they are reporting can easily be imported into the country,” the country’s health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said in a statement

A revised advisory released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry increased the number of high-risk countries from 7 to 16, including the United States and the UK as well as the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Austria, and Malaysia.

Travelers from these restricted countries are urged to consider “postponing non-essential travel to Uganda.”

The health minister also noted in revised advisory that those who insist on visiting the East African nation from these countries would have to self-quarantine at their own cost for 14 days either at…